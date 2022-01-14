Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 33,600.0% in December

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 33,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

