Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 31,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,721,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.