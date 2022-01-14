Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 31,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,721,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.