South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.62

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 17055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $523.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

