South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 257,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 153,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on South Star Battery Metals from C$0.52 to C$0.44 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.