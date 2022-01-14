SouthState Corp Acquires 1,385 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $327.79 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

