SouthState Corp Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.98 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.