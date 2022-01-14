SouthState Corp Has $2.94 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5,413.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 190,938 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $129.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

