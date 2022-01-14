SouthState Corp Has $800,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

