SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

