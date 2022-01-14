SouthState Corp Sells 239 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

