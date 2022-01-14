S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 624.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $432.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,034. The firm has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

