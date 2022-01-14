SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 177,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,195,012 shares.The stock last traded at $358.12 and had previously closed at $361.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

