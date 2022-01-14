SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $118.65.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

