SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $89.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

