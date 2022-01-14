SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

