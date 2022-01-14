Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221 ($3.00).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON:SPI opened at GBX 247 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 143 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.66). The firm has a market cap of £990.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.02.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

