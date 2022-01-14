Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

SPLK opened at $120.40 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,853,000 after buying an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $129,798,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $93,642,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $92,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

