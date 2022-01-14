Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh Sells 15,193 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pavitar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00.

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,243.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

