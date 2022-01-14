SPX Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

