Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Square worth $59,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.12. 447,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,657. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.02. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.