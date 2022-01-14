STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. 11,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,677. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

