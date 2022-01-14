Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given New 600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 570.00 to 600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $600.00.

SCBFY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 30,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

