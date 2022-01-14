Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA) (NYSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile (TSE:SMA)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.