State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.63 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

