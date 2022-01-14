State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,540 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Alleghany worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 564.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 391.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $684.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.15. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.