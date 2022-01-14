State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,051 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.15 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

