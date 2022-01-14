State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $37,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after buying an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

