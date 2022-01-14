Stefan B. Schulz Sells 4,375 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRO stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PROS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PROS by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

