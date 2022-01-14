Stephen A. Trowbridge Buys 1,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Stephen A. Trowbridge acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ANGO opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $201,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ANGO shares. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

