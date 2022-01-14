STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.11 ($53.54).

EPA STM traded up €1.31 ($1.49) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €43.92 ($49.90). The company had a trading volume of 2,986,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

