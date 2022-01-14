Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Spirit Airlines Call Options (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 39,758 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 457% compared to the average volume of 7,140 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 365,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NYSE SAVE opened at $23.78 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.