Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

