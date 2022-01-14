Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Reaches $77.69 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $77.69 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

