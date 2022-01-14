Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Head to Head Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Stryker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million 2.33 $4.45 million $1.08 22.42 Stryker $14.35 billion 7.04 $1.60 billion $4.97 53.90

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 10.77% 20.30% 10.43% Stryker 11.40% 25.73% 10.35%

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Stryker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryker 1 7 13 0 2.57

Stryker has a consensus price target of $293.85, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryker beats Pro-Dex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

