Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $692,515.37

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $692,515.37 and $749.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

