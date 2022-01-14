Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $199.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.43 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

