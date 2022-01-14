Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,003,678 shares of company stock valued at $281,586,342 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

