Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,788 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after purchasing an additional 309,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

NYSE:SLF opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

