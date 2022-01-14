Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,835 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

