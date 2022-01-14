Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$16.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, raised shares of Superior Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.70.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.97 and a 52-week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

