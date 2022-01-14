SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops One Day Volume of $166,314.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $8.42 million and $166,314.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004419 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.69 or 0.07685670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,967.04 or 0.99746643 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00069526 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,423,625 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

