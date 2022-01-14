SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0024

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.19 million and $3,540.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

