Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.03.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 402,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,583,038.21.

SGY stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$5.86. 750,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,001. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.72 million and a PE ratio of 0.84. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$6.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

