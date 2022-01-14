Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Swerve has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $677,809.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,237,334 coins and its circulating supply is 16,043,887 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

