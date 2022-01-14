Swiss National Bank Buys 2,100 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of EQT worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

