Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of KBR worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

