Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Bank OZK worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

OZK opened at $50.07 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

