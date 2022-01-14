Swiss National Bank Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

