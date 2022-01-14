Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after buying an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEP. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.01.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $77.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

